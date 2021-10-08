Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These are the used car finance capitals of the UK

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 11.04am
(Blackball Media)
(Blackball Media)

Crawley is the used car capital of the UK, with more vehicles financed in the town this year than anywhere else.

The West Sussex town was followed by Croydon in South London and Dunfermline in Scotland, according to analysis by Volkswagen Financial Services UK (VWFS).

The top five was completed by Slough in Berkshire and Aberdeen in Scotland.

The three cities that have seen the biggest annual growth in the number of used cars being sold are Coventry and Southampton in England and Glasgow in Scotland.

Meanwhile, the increased interest in electric vehicles is being seen in the used car market, with VWFS seeing the number of used EVs financed increase 76 per cent from 2020 to 2021, while petrol and diesel cars have fallen 23 per cent and 37 per cent respectively.

Mike Todd, CEO at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, said: “The used car market in the UK has never been as buoyant as it is right now with supply shortages continuing to affect the new car market and it’s encouraging to see that so many young people are interested in driving used models.

“Used cars are typically much cheaper to buy than new cars, and there are usually shorter wait times once you’ve chosen the vehicle you want, so there are plenty of advantages to going down the used route.

Big Motoring World Car Dealership
(Blackball Media)

“I think lots of people are still apprehensive about travelling on public transport, so coupled with the supply issues, we’re seeing increased demand among people looking for cheaper personal mobility options as the world gradually gets back to some kind of normality.”

The news comes as the used car market is seeing a boom in demand and therefore an increase in prices. This has been caused by a shortage of semiconductor computer chips, which are used in the production of new cars. This has led to huge delays in deliveries, driving buyers to the used market.

The latest data from industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders shows that the used car market grew 108.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, with more than 2.1 million vehicles changing hands.

That puts it 6.6 per cent up on pre-pandemic levels and represents the best Q2 performance ever seen in the used market.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]