BMW says its electric vehicle deliveries have more than doubled since the start of the year

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 12.13pm Updated: October 8 2021, 3.19pm
(BMW)
(BMW)

BMW says the number of electric vehicles it is delivering to customers has more than doubled since the start of the year.

The German brand says it sold 59,688 electric vehicles in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 121.4 per cent since the start of the year.

This has largely been driven by the introduction of appealing new models, with the iX3 SUV having been on sale since January, giving customers more options – nearly 21,000 units have been sold so far, in fact.

Furthermore, year-to-date sales of electrified vehicles (which includes hybrids and full EVs) is over 230,000, about 99 per cent up on the same period in 2020.

It’s likely that EV sales will continue their exponential growth over the next few years, as BMW is launching two new models later this year. Electric versions of the 7 Series and X1, as well as other BMW Group models such as the Mini Countryman and Rolls-Royce Spectre, will further boost figures.

Pieter Nota, member of the board for customer, brands and sales at BMW, said: “With the launch of the BMW iX and BMW i4 from November, we will have two new vehicles in the market that will further accelerate the ramp-up of electromobility. New orders worldwide already reflect our customers’ enthusiasm for these new models.”

BMW Group company Mini saw overall sales increase about eight per cent to 224,838 vehicles. Deliveries of the electric Mini SE topped 20,000 units, more than doubling since January. It means 15 per cent of Mini sales this year have had an electrified powertrain ahead of its goal to only sell EVs by 2030.

BMW wants to increase the proportion of Group EV sales to account for around 50 per cent of all sales by 2025, and expects to deliver around 10 millions EVs over the next 10 years.

So far this year, sales of new electric vehicles in the UK are up 88 per cent on 2020 to 125,141. Meanwhile, a report by the RAC has found that there are now more electric vehicles on UK roads than plug-in hybrids for the first time.

