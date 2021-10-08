Citroen updates C4 line-up for 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

Citroen has announced a series of updates for its C4 range of cars.

Applied to both the regular C4 and the electric e-C4, the changes include revisions to the car’s specifications while introducing new exterior colours and alloy wheel designs.

On the electric e-C4, the changes, according to Citroen, include ‘improvements in driving efficiency’ which, says the brand, enhance the real-world driving range under ‘a variety of driving conditions’. The car’s range remains at a claimed 217 miles, however.

The e-C4 uses a 50kWh battery

Citroen’s Smart Pad Support – a universal electronic tablet holder located in front of the passenger – is now standard across the range. Citroen has also designed the car’s airbag to deploy over the tablet holder, ensuring that there’s no loss of protection in the event of an accident.

Entry-level Sense and Sense Plus models will now receive alloy wheels finished in a light grey colour, while Shine and Shine Plus-specification cars now wear 18-inch alloy wheels with a bi-tone diamond-cut finish, replacing the dark-tinted versions on the previous models.

With #CitroënC4’s suspension, even your thermos is well settled. Thank you Citroën engineers 👋 pic.twitter.com/TWR92rwD7J — Citroën (@Citroen) August 10, 2021

Prices for the C4 start from £21,310, for a petrol-powered model in entry-level Sense trim. This rises to £28,510 for a top-spec Shine Plus model fitted with a diesel engine and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The e-C4, meanwhile, kicks off from £30,895 – inclusive of the government’s plug-in car grant – rising to £32,495 for a Shine Plus-specification car. All utilise the same 100kW electric motor linked to a 50kWh battery.