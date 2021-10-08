Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Citroen updates C4 line-up for 2022

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 2.24pm
The entire C4 range has been given an update
Citroen has announced a series of updates for its C4 range of cars.

Applied to both the regular C4 and the electric e-C4, the changes include revisions to the car’s specifications while introducing new exterior colours and alloy wheel designs.

On the electric e-C4, the changes, according to Citroen, include ‘improvements in driving efficiency’ which, says the brand, enhance the real-world driving range under ‘a variety of driving conditions’. The car’s range remains at a claimed 217 miles, however.

Citroen e-C4
The e-C4 uses a 50kWh battery

Citroen’s Smart Pad Support – a universal electronic tablet holder located in front of the passenger – is now standard across the range. Citroen has also designed the car’s airbag to deploy over the tablet holder, ensuring that there’s no loss of protection in the event of an accident.

Entry-level Sense and Sense Plus models will now receive alloy wheels finished in a light grey colour, while Shine and Shine Plus-specification cars now wear 18-inch alloy wheels with a bi-tone diamond-cut finish, replacing the dark-tinted versions on the previous models.

Prices for the C4 start from £21,310, for a petrol-powered model in entry-level Sense trim. This rises to £28,510 for a top-spec Shine Plus model fitted with a diesel engine and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The e-C4, meanwhile, kicks off from £30,895 – inclusive of the government’s plug-in car grant – rising to £32,495 for a Shine Plus-specification car. All utilise the same 100kW electric motor linked to a 50kWh battery.

