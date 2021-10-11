Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lexus has given the ES saloon a new look for 2022

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 11.42am
(Lexus)
(Lexus)

Lexus has revealed the refreshed ES, which has received various updates for the 2022 model year.

The mid-sized saloon is said to have received handling, styling, safety and specification improvements.

It retains the fourth-generation self-charging hybrid system, which uses a combination of a battery-powered electric motor and a petrol engine to provide decent fuel economy and lower running costs.

All but three of the trim levels have an on the road price below £40,000, the threshold for luxury car vehicle excise duty rates.

Lexus ES
(Lexus)

The exterior styling hasn’t changed a great deal, with updates focused on the front end. For example, the new ES has a spindle grille with fewer vertical bars and new L-shaped motifs, as well as slimmer LED headlights.

There are also new wheel designs for the standard 17-inch offering as well as the 18-inch units used on the Premier Edition and Premium Pack.

Inside, there are a couple of new upholstery options, but the main focus will be the new 12.3-inch touchscreen available on all models with navigation. It can be controlled through touch, the trackpad or through voice.

Another upgrade is the introduction of the BladeScan adaptive high beam system. It uses a fast-rotating mirror to provide wider illumination, offered in the Premium, Tech and Safety and Takumi packs.

Finally, there have been suspension updates to make the ES handle better while also being more comfortable, while Lexus Safety System+ – fitted to all trim levels – has new and improved features.

Prices start at the ES grade from £35,905. Equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, man-made leather seat upholstery, eight-inch media screen and a 10-speaker Pioneer audio system.

The top-spec Takumi model starts at £49,455 and gets semi-aniline leather upholstery, head-up display, 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation, 17-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system and 18-inch alloy wheels.

