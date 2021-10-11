Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Car finance volumes fell 10 per cent in August

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 4.26pm
(Blackball Media)
(Blackball Media)

The consumer car finance market saw a fall in new business volumes of 10 per cent in August, compared with the same month last year.

This was mostly impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage that continues to affect new vehicle production, leading to supply issues.

As a result, new car finance was down 13 per cent by value and 18 per cent by volume in August, according to the figures released by the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA).

Year-to-date figures show volumes are up 16 per cent on the same period in 2020, though this is compared with the height of the pandemic when dealerships were forced to close for months.

Used car photo
(Blackball Media)

Although the used car market is seeing a boom with new car buyers turning to the second-hand market rather than wait months for a new vehicle, the used car finance market saw a drop in volume of seven per cent.

Commenting on the figures, Geraldine Kilkelly, director of research and chief economist at the FLA, said: “Supply issues in the new car market caused by the shortage of semiconductors continues to hamper the recovery of the automotive industry following the pandemic.

“New business volumes in the consumer new car finance market fell for a second consecutive month in August and the near-term outlook is likely to be weaker than previously expected.

“By contrast, the consumer used car finance market remains relatively strong, with annual new business by value in August only one per cent below its pre-pandemic peak.”

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders shows that new car sales were down almost 35 per cent in September compared with the previous year. Year-to-date sales are up about six per cent, but this is expected to decline as the chip crisis continues to hurt supply.

