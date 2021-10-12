Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First Drive: Is the DS 4 the car this French premium brand has been waiting for?

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 9.05am
A large grille gives the DS 4 a lot of presence
A large grille gives the DS 4 a lot of presence

What is it?

DS 4
Slim lights feature at the rear

Despite DS’s best intentions, it’s a brand that has continued to struggle in the UK. Though moving away from the ‘just a posh Citroen’ image, buyers have continued to shy away from its premium models – the 3 Crossback and 7 Crossback, two SUVs that really should have sold well.

Though DS knows it can’t beat the key German brands – Audi, BMW and Mercedes – for sales, it aims to offer something those marques can’t, which is exclusivity. Though its cars have arguably been too exclusive in the past, DS is hoping good fortune awaits with the arrival of its new ‘4’ – a model pitched against the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series and Mercedes A-Class. But is it good enough?

What’s new?

DS 4
The DS 4 is the latest addition to the DS line-up

It’s been more than three years since the first-generation DS 4 was discontinued – a model that really was just a posh Citroen – so the car you see here really is all-new.

Sitting on the same platform as the latest Peugeot 308, it means you can choose it as a plug-in hybrid, alongside petrol and diesel, and it comes wearing the boldest design from the French firm yet – and that says something.

There’s a raft of new technology at play here too, from a new multimedia system that aims to work like a smartphone to a separate lower touchpad that you can use to access features on the main touchscreen, this new DS 4 really is a technology showcase.

What’s under the bonnet?

Huge daytime running lights really give the DS 4 a striking appearance

Engine choices on the DS 4 include a 128bhp 1.2-litre petrol, 1.6-litre petrol with either 177bhp or 222bhp, and a 128bhp 1.5-litre diesel, but the star of the show is the E-Tense 225 plug-in hybrid we’re trying here.

Combining a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol with an electric motor and 12.4kWh battery, the setup serves up 222bhp and 360Nm of torque, allowing for a 0-60mph time of 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 145mph.

DS also claims it can do 35 miles on electricity, which could allow for some ultra-low running costs – a claimed 232.3mpg, along with CO2 emissions as low as 27g/km. Using a 7kW wallbox, its battery can also be charged in just under two hours too.

What’s it like to drive?

The hybrid really is the pick of the DS range, with its combination of refinement when running on electricity and decent performance offering the best of both worlds. There’s more than enough punch to it, even once the electric has run out.

Hybrid models also come as standard with ‘DS Active Scan Suspension too’, which uses a camera to monitor the road surface and condition and then adapts the damping on each corner of the car to suit the conditions. It’s exclusive to this segment and largely does an impressive job of ironing out bumps, though the huge alloy wheels fitted as standard don’t massively help it to achieve a pillow-soft ride. Cars without this suspension (which is usually a £1,000 option) are particularly firm.

Though the DS 4 isn’t as sharp or involving to drive as rivals – especially the BMW 1 Series – its laid-back nature and focus on comfort is one that’s just as well appreciated here as outright sportiness.

How does it look?

DS 4
Sharp lines help the DS 4 to stand out

DS has never been one to be timid with its cars’ designs and the DS 4 is certainly no exception. For some, it might be a bit too ‘out there’, but we reckon it’s a fantastic-looking thing that will be capable of turning heads wherever it goes.

With its imposing – but not over-the-top – grille, pop-out door handles that sit flush with the car’s lines and dramatic LED lighting that stretches across the car, it looks like nothing else in this class, and truly makes its German rivals look bland in comparison.

It’s also worth noting the DS 4 is noticeably larger in size than your typical hatchback, with dimensions closer to that of a mid-size crossover like an Audi Q3, rather than the A3.

What’s it like inside?

DS 4
The DS 4’s interior is superbly finished

Perhaps the best thing about the DS 4 is its interior, which feels a real notch above everything else we’ve seen from the French firm yet. Audi and Mercedes could learn a lesson from the quality of materials on show in the 4’s cabin, while the overall design is impressively smart. From Alcantara to premium leather to real forged carbon, this feels like the interior of an executive saloon, rather than a family hatchback.

There are some really neat touches dotted around the cabin too, from the hidden air vents that are nestled into the dashboard, to the ‘Smart Touch’ screen that lets you customise shortcut buttons for easier operation on the move, with less distraction. Though certain aspects are a bit fiddly at first, they’re easily adjusted to.

Clever packaging also means the 390-litre boot on this plug-in hybrid (430 litres on petrol and diesel examples) is noticeably larger than PHEV rivals, while rear space is on par with competitors, if not any better.

What’s the spec like?

DS 4
The large widescreen is clear and easy to access

There are three ‘styles’ to specify the ‘4’ in – standard hatch, the sportier-looking Performance Line we’re trying here and the more rugged-looking Cross version.

Regardless of version, plenty of equipment is included, such as a 10-inch touchscreen, digital dials, LED lights all-round and keyless start. Performance Line models then pack a smart black Alcantara interior, 19-inch black alloy wheels and a reversing camera. A ‘plus’ version then adds upgraded Matrix LED headlights, an extended head-up display and adaptive cruise control.

The downside is that the DS 4’s price is also on par with rivals, though admittedly you get more equipment with the DS. Prices start from £25,350 for a standard petrol model, but if you want the hybrid you’ll need to splash out a steep £36,600, meanwhile a ‘La Premiere’ launch edition costs more than £40,000 – which just begins to look sillily expensive.

Verdict

As they always say, Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was a good DS. It seems like a long time that we’ve been waiting for a great model from this French marque, but the DS 4 is just that car.

With its interior that can teach the German marques a thing or two, a bold design and impressive array of technology, the DS 4 is a seriously appealing option, and a strong alternative to the ‘big three’ from Audi, BMW and Mercedes.

While badge-loving buyers will continue to buy with these three firms, if you’re wanting something generally different with no sacrifice on quality, the DS 4 deserves a serious look. You’ll just have to be prepared to pay the same as you would for a model from the German carmakers…

  • Model: DS 4
  • Price: £25,350
  • Model as tested: DS 4 Performance Line+ E-Tense 225
  • Price as tested: £38,100
  • Engine: 1.6-litre petrol-electric hybrid
  • Power: 222bhp
  • Torque: 360Nm
  • Max speed: 145mph
  • 0-60mph: 7.5 seconds
  • MPG: 183.8-232.3mpg
  • Emissions: 27-35g/km

