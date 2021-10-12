Ford reveals new Tourneo Connect, based on the Volkswagen Caddy

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ford has revealed the new Tourneo Connect, a seven-seat MPV that shares its platform with the latest Volkswagen Caddy.

Although the front end has a completely new look, the rear end is very similar to the VW while the interior dashboard has also been carried over, albeit with Ford parts, materials and software for the infotainment system.

It’s available with two wheelbase options – short and long – with seven-seat capability on both. The second and third row seats can be folded or removed to create more storage space when not in use.

If carrying particularly long items, the front passenger seat can also be folded to create more space.

There’s a sliding door on each side to make it easier to get in and out wherever the vehicle is parked, while practicality is enhanced further through lots of cup holders, storage bins and charging ports.

Trend, Titanium and Active trim customers can also specify ergonomic seats that have extended leg supports and four-way electric lumbar adjustment.

The Active trim has been targeted at those who live outdoor lifestyles, getting more rugged SUV-like styling touches including 17-inch alloy wheels, metallic-effect skid plate and additional body mouldings.

Other trims have distinctive styling touches too, such as bonnet stripes and a new bumper for Sport, satin chrome detailing and privacy glass for Titanium, and a gloss black grille surround for Trend.

(Ford)

In the cabin, there’s an 8.25-inch screen as standard with a 10-inch unit included on higher trims or as an optional upgrade on lower ones. A digital instrument cluster is standard on Sport models or optional on Titanium and Active trims, too.

Standard safety equipment across the range includes lane-keep assist, front and rear parking sensors, and cruise control. Upgrades include adaptive cruise control and blind spot information.

Under the bonnet there’s a choice of a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 112bhp, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine with outputs of 101bhp and 120bhp. All-wheel-drive is available on the more powerful diesel engine when specified with a manual gearbox.

Prices will be revealed closer to its on-sale date, with orders opening in early 2022 ahead of deliveries beginning in spring.