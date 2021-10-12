Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Citroen plug-in hybrid owners will now be notified if they don’t charge regularly

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 1.49pm
(Citroen)
(Citroen)

Citroen has introduced a new feature on its C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid model designed to encourage owners to charge the battery more often.

An over-the-air update will allow an in-car notification to appear if the car can see that the battery has not been manually topped up in a while.

Plug-in hybrids are seen as a useful compromise between traditional combustion-engined cars and fully electric vehicles. They tend to be able to drive around 20 to 30 miles on electric power but have a petrol engine for longer drives.

Citroen C5 Aircross
(Citroen)

In normal driving, the electric motors are used for lower speeds while the petrol engine works at higher speeds. The combination can have a huge impact on fuel economy, but only if the batteries are regularly recharged.

Citroen’s data shows that owners currently charge an average of one or two times for every 62 miles driven, while 55 per cent of journeys under 25 miles are taken on electric-only power.

Citroen wants to increase this percentage through the use of the in-car notifications.

The charging suggestion will take the owner’s usage into account by delivering one message per day after five days and 10 journeys without charging. If the owner goes 30 days without plugging in the message will then be delivered twice daily while the vehicle is in use.

The Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid’s powertrain has a power output of 222bhp, CO2 emissions of up to 33g/km and fuel economy of 168mpg. It’s capable of up to 34 miles of zero-emission driving, while the 7kW on-board charger means the battery can be topped up in two hours.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier