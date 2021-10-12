Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK pricing and specification revealed for new DS 4

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 3.56pm
(DS Automobiles)
(DS Automobiles)

The new DS 4 hatchback will cost from £25,350, with deliveries due to begin later this year.

There will be three versions available, called DS 4, Performance Line and Cross. Each has trim levels within it and will have the full range of plug-in hybrid, petrol and diesel engines.

The hatchback has been given a distinctive new look, with the highlight being the front end and its slim LED headlights, vertical daytime running lights and prominent grille. It also has sleek flush door handles and narrow rear lights.

Eco-conscious buyers can opt for the plug-in hybrid powertrain, which registers CO2 emissions as low as 34g/km. Three petrol and a single diesel are also available, with each powertrain coming with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The basic models are called DS 4 and are aimed at families looking for a stylish urban hatchback. There are three trims on this model, with entry-level Bastille+ cars getting 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome trim pieces, LED lights front and rear and a 10-inch infotainment display.

Step up to Trocadero and you get 19-inch alloy wheels, upgraded infotainment and improved cloth fabric upholstery. Meanwhile, Rivoli brings a different 19-inch wheel design, black leather trim and enhanced safety assistance systems.

DS 4
(DS Automobiles)

There are two trims available on the Performance Line versions, each designed to look a bit more sporty than the regular model. The basic model gets 19-inch alloy wheels, Alcantara upholstery, and front and rear parking sensors with a reversing camera. Plus versions get advanced safety kit and the upgraded infotainment system.

Finally the Cross versions get SUV-inspired styling cues, such as skid plates, roof rails and black bumpers. There’s also an optional traction assist system for driving off-road.

Two trims are offered on the Cross: Trocadero and Rivoli. Both get 19-inch wheels but have cloth and leather upholstery respectively.

Prices start at £25,350 for the DS 4, £26,850 for the Performance Line, and £29,450 for the Cross.

