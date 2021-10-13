Tesla pushes Roadster and Cybertruck production back to 2023

Tesla has confirmed that the Roadster and Cybertruck will not enter production until 2023, announcing further delays to the highly anticipated models.

The electric vehicle maker first announced the Roadster in 2017, promising ludicrous performance far beyond what most exotic supercars make today.

Then, in 2019, the Cybertruck was announced. The pickup truck has bizarre styling inspired by vehicles in futuristic movies such as Blade Runner, but the launch didn’t go entirely to plan when a demonstration saw the ‘bulletproof’ glass smashed.

(Tesla)

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, announced the delays at the firm’s annual shareholder meeting, citing the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and parts supply problems.

He said: “Most likely what we’ll see is Cybertruck production in the next year and then reach volume production in 2023.

“Hopefully by then we can be producing the Semi [truck cab] and the new Roadster in 2023 as well. We should be through our severe supply chain shortages in 2023. I’m optimistic that will be the case.”

(Tesla)

This is not the first time the models have been delayed, with Tesla receiving criticism in some corners for taking deposits on the models while continuing to delay them.

The Roadster was initially planned to launch in 2020, but was delayed as the firm developed its triple-motor powertrain and new battery technology. A new electric truck cab was revealed at the same time as the Roadster, another model that is yet to see the light of day.

Elon Musk recently revealed that Tesla is moving its headquarters from California to Texas. The entrepreneur had become increasingly angry at California officials, particularly in April 2020, when he called temporary Covid-related restrictions imposed on the area ‘fascist’.