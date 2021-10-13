Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Williams Racing announces plan to be ‘climate positive’ by 2030

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 1.02pm
(Williams Racing)
(Williams Racing)

Williams Racing has launched a new Sustainability Strategy with the goal to be ‘climate positive’ by 2030.

The UK-based Formula 1 team says the plan has been developed over the past year in collaboration with experts, and has five key pillars: Climate Action, Biodiversity Stewardship, Sustainable Innovation, Industry Access for All and Purpose Driven Leadership.

Each pillar allows Williams to address a wide range of areas related to climate change, with each objective being measured and checked annually.

The strategy brings the firm in line with the Paris Climate Agreement and UN Climate Change Global Agenda, while Williams has become the first F1 team to become a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.

Williams Racing
(Williams Racing)

Jost Capito, CEO of Williams Racing, said: “Williams Racing is a pioneer in Formula One and the racing world and has a strong heritage developing Formula One technology and transferring it to the EV and sustainable transport and energy sectors.

“We are living in a time when our planet and society is changing faster than ever. Building on the progress the global motorsport industry has made on sustainability in recent years, we have taken time to thoroughly analyse our entire operation and develop a comprehensive purpose driven, Sustainability Strategy to accelerate our sustainable transformation.”

Lindita Xhaferi-Slihu, Sector Engagement in Climate Action, Lead, from the UNFCCC, added: “We are pleased to welcome Williams Racing as a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.

Williams Racing
(Williams Racing)

“The team is the first Formula One Team joining the Framework, sending a clear signal on the growing importance of setting clear climate targets and of using the sport and technologies as a catalyst for change. We look forward to working together with Williams Racing to deliver on the goals of the Framework.”

Williams has outlined how each of the pillars will address specific issues, with Climate Action relating to its work to reduce emissions and energy consumption. Biodiversity stewardship looks at how the team can protect and preserve the biodiversity of the 60 acres of land its headquarters sits on.

Other issues include working to create more sustainable production and recycling, making motorsport jobs more accessible to people from all backgrounds, and being a leader in sustainability in the industry.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier