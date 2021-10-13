Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Chickens on the run rescued from M25 services

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 1.45pm Updated: October 13 2021, 2.49pm
The chickens were rescued by the RSPCA (RSPCA/PA)
The chickens were rescued by the RSPCA (RSPCA/PA)

Three chickens have been rescued from a motorway service station following calls from concerned members of the public.

Motorists called the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) after spotting the chickens running loose at Clacket Lane Services on the M25.

Rescue Officer Brian Milligan was dispatched to the scene earlier this week. He said: “I was called to Clacket Lane services to reports of three stray chickens running around the petrol forecourt dodging the cars.

“Sure enough, there was one small bantam and two chicks trying to dodge the cars that were coming and going. I spoke with the manager and they agreed to temporarily close the garage until we could round them up.

“After a lot of running around we were finally able to coax them out with a pastry from the shop, thanks to some help from the public and the staff.”

Following their daring adventure to the petrol station forecourt, the birds were taken into care by the RSPCA and will be rehomed if they are not claimed.

