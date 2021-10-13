Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Prodrive creates sustainable fuel for motorsport

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 4.21pm
Prodrive’s fuel has already been tested in the Hunter
Prodrive’s fuel has already been tested in the Hunter

British motorsport specialists Prodrive has developed a sustainable fuel which it will use to compete in racing.

It’ll be one of the first major teams to use the fuel when it takes part in the FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies later this year. After this, the Prodrive-run Bahrain Raid Xtreme (BRX) team will use the fuel as it takes part in the Dakar Rally next year.

Developed over a period of eight months with UK-based Coryton Advanced Fuels, the fuel – called Prodrive ECOpower – is manufactured from agricultural waste and efuels created by capturing carbon from the atmosphere. Because of this combination, Prodrive says that it reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent compared with an equivalent petrol-powered car.

Prodrive Fuel
Prodrive’s sustainable fuel is put to the test in the lab

David Richards, Prodrive chairman, said: “I am a great advocate of motorsport taking the lead in developing, proving and promoting new technologies that can help address climate change. Covering thousands of miles across the toughest terrains, the Dakar and the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies are the perfect environment to showcase the benefits of the next generation of sustainable fuels and demonstrate that they can be used in road vehicles to reduce the use of fossil fuels, while still offering the same performance and range.”

The fuel has developed at Prodrive’s facility in Banbury and has been used in the firm’s Prodrive Hunter T1+ car utilising the same engine which previously used petrol, without modification.

Though just designed for motorsport use at the moment, Prodrive is already planning to use the fuel in a number of its road vehicles to showcase its domestic application.

Andrew Willson, Coryton CEO, said: “Coryton has a long history in blending bespoke fuels for the motorsport industry, and to further support our customers evolving needs, we’ve recently launched Sustain, our new sustainable fuels offering. We knew that partnering with Prodrive would be an ideal way to test our capability in some of the world’s most challenging racing environments, alongside some of the finest engineering expertise in the industry.”

