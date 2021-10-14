Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cost is the key reason why young people are turning away from driving

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 11.35am
(IAM RoadSmart)
(IAM RoadSmart)

The number of young people getting behind the wheel is declining, with new research suggesting that the cost of learning to drive and running a car are key reasons behind it.

Gone are the days when passing your test was a rite of passage for most youngsters, as a survey of 1,000 young drivers found costs were behind the top three reasons putting them off driving.

For these young motorists, 29 per cent said the price of learning to drive had initially put them off, while the same percentage said they had been concerned about the cost of running a car. Just behind with 28 per cent was the price of the driving test itself.

Neil Greig, director of policy and research at IAM RoadSmart, the road safety charity that conducted the study, said: “Our research shows that among young people the cost of learning to drive is a major deterrent to getting that license which would open up many more job opportunities and increase their personal mobility.”

“No doubt, the increase in numbers going into higher education, and the rise of cheap taxi-hailing mobile applications have also fuelled the driving decline. Many young people lack the financial confidence to commit to running a car, especially when relatively cheap alternative forms of travel are available.”

Twenty-six per cent said a fear of driving had put them off learning, while the long waiting times for a test had been less of a concern at 20 per cent. However, just 14 per cent said they didn’t feel like they needed a car to get around.

The survey also asked the young drivers what would make them consider giving up the car, with 30 per cent saying they would give up their keys if they had a free bus pass and 27 per cent saying cheaper rail fares would encourage them to ditch their vehicle.

