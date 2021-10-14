Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

Land Rover introduces new range-topping Discovery Metropolitan Edition

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 1.05pm
(Land Rover)
(Land Rover)

Land Rover has added a new special edition model to the Discovery range as well as updating the Defender.

Sitting at the top of the Discovery line-up, the new Metropolitan Edition gets a bolstered specification ‘to enhance the comfort and convenience’ offered by the seven-seat SUV.

It builds on the R-Dynamic HSE trim, adding silver accents to the lower bumper, 22-inch alloy wheels with gloss grey detailing, black brake callipers, privacy glass and sliding panoramic roof.

Inside, there’s a head-up display, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, front cooler compartment and four-zone climate control.

Land Rover Defender family
(Land Rover)

Finbar McFall, Land Rover brand director, said: “The introduction of the Metropolitan Edition brings a new level of premium appeal to the Land Rover Discovery.

“The special edition model represents the flagship of the line-up and builds on the appeal of the R-Dynamic specification with exterior design enhancements and a suite of convenience-boosting technologies.”

The Discovery range starts at £55,100 with the Metropolitan Edition costing £73,250.

On top of this, the rugged Defender SUV line-up has been tweaked to offer more variety of choice. The 90 Hard Top model is now available with the D250 diesel engine with mild hybrid technology.

This option is available in both standard and SE specification, with the latter getting LED headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated seats, a Meridian sound system, keyless entry and blind spot assist.

Across the Defender range there’s a new, larger 11.4-inch infotainment display, while X-Dynamic models get a black contrasting roof as standard and Defender V8 buyers now have the option of Ebony or Ebony/Tan leather seats.

Prices for the Defender Hard Top range starts from £45,675, with 90 D250 costing from £48,390 and 90 D250 SE at £55,830.

