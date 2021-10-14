Fiat releases pricing for (500)RED line-up

Fiat has announced that its (500)RED range of cars will start from £16,435 as the vehicles go on sale today (October 14).

Founded in 2006 to help fight to end AIDS, (RED) is today combating not just AIDS but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership between the charity and Fiat, Jeep and RAM will see the car companies donate $4 million (around £2.9 million) to help the cause over the next three years.

Marking the first time that the charity has partnered up with a car manufacturer, the (RED) range of Fiat vehicles include the mild-hybrid 500, electric 500 and 500X. Prices start from £16,435, £22,995 and £24,125 respectively.

The seatbacks all get bespoke logos

All three cars will adopt a solid red exterior colour, while the logos, mirror caps and various accents across the vehicles will all be finished in the same shade. Inside, the dashboard fascia is red-coloured too, while the Fiat and (500)RED logos are applied to the backrest. The seats themselves are trimmed in Seaqual yarn, which is made from plastics recovered from the ocean.

Each car comes with its own welcome kit, including a hand sanitiser dispenser and a specific car key cover which reflects the shade applied to the vehicle. Each owner will get an email signed by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Olivier Francois and (RED) co-founder Bono.

Throwback to the launch of the New (500) RED in Turin, where we celebrated our unique partnership with (RED). (RED) is an organisation that fights global health emergencies – and we have proudly joined this experience to further their incredible work. #FiatUK #RED pic.twitter.com/T1zxi9Bafq — FIAT UK (@FIAT_UK) October 14, 2021

Available as a hatchback or convertible, the electric 500 can also be specified in Mineral Grey, Ice White and Onyx Black exterior shades should the customer desire, while inside the driver’s seat is red while the remaining spaces are black. This is further reflected in the pedals, with the accelerator finished in red anodised aluminium.

The mild-hybrid 500, meanwhile, is based on the latest Dolcevita version and features (500)RED logos on the door pillars, as well as the other touches included on all three cars.

Finally, the 500X uses the Cross specification as a platform and can be specified in either hatchback or Dolcevita soft-top variations. As well as Passione Red, the 500X can be finished in other shades including Fashion Grey, Ice White and Cinema Black.