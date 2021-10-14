Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Fiat releases pricing for (500)RED line-up

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 3.34pm
The red colour is applied to the exterior and a variety of interior components too
The red colour is applied to the exterior and a variety of interior components too

Fiat has announced that its (500)RED range of cars will start from £16,435 as the vehicles go on sale today (October 14).

Founded in 2006 to help fight to end AIDS, (RED) is today combating not just AIDS but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership between the charity and Fiat, Jeep and RAM will see the car companies donate $4 million (around £2.9 million) to help the cause over the next three years.

Marking the first time that the charity has partnered up with a car manufacturer, the (RED) range of Fiat vehicles include the mild-hybrid 500, electric 500 and 500X. Prices start from £16,435, £22,995 and £24,125 respectively.

Fiat 500 (RED)
The seatbacks all get bespoke logos

All three cars will adopt a solid red exterior colour, while the logos, mirror caps and various accents across the vehicles will all be finished in the same shade. Inside, the dashboard fascia is red-coloured too, while the Fiat and (500)RED logos are applied to the backrest. The seats themselves are trimmed in Seaqual yarn, which is made from plastics recovered from the ocean.

Each car comes with its own welcome kit, including a hand sanitiser dispenser and a specific car key cover which reflects the shade applied to the vehicle. Each owner will get an email signed by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Olivier Francois and (RED) co-founder Bono.

Available as a hatchback or convertible, the electric 500 can also be specified in Mineral Grey, Ice White and Onyx Black exterior shades should the customer desire, while inside the driver’s seat is red while the remaining spaces are black. This is further reflected in the pedals, with the accelerator finished in red anodised aluminium.

The mild-hybrid 500, meanwhile, is based on the latest Dolcevita version and features (500)RED logos on the door pillars, as well as the other touches included on all three cars.

Finally, the 500X uses the Cross specification as a platform and can be specified in either hatchback or Dolcevita soft-top variations. As well as Passione Red, the 500X can be finished in other shades including Fashion Grey, Ice White and Cinema Black.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier