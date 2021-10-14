The Moke is going electric from 2022

In 2017 the Moke brand was revived and introduced special edition combustion-engined models based on the classic design – but now it’s going electric.

Moke International has announced that its quirky model will only be available with an electric powertrain from January 1, 2022. Buyers of the petrol model have until then to order through official UK distributor, the Hendy Group.

However, those interested in an electric Moke can order one now, with prices starting at £29,150 before VAT in right- and left-hand-drive, with deliveries expected to begin before summer.

(Moke International)

Moke says the electric powertrain is ‘ready for the pressing global requirement for clean-air powertrains’ while also providing ‘significantly’ more power along with the bonus of silent open-air motoring.

The electric motor provides about 44bhp, which doesn’t sound like a great deal, but fortunately the Moke weighs just 800kg. It’ll go from 0-34mph in 4.5 seconds, on to a top speed of 62mph, and has a range of about 90 miles. Topping up the battery will take up to four hours through a Type 2 charger.

All electric Mokes will be hand-built in the UK by a specialist company that is said to count Jaguar Land Rover and Morgan among its other customers. The battery cells, motors and inverters are all said to be sourced from Tier 1 European suppliers and engineered in the UK.

(Moke International)

The new Moke has been designed from the ground up for an enhanced driving experience, with aluminium panels used to reduce the overall weight, as well as getting improved braking systems and enhanced passenger safety equipment. It also gets power steering, regenerative braking and a heated windscreen.

Isobel Dando, CEO of Moke International, said: “Moke going electric secures the appeal of one of Britain’s best loved marques for many generations to come. Moke’s marriage of fun, personality and open air thrills will only be enhanced through the performance and silent running of an electric powertrain.

“We are proud to write a new chapter in one of British automotive folklore’s best love stories.”