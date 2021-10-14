Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The Moke is going electric from 2022

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 5.10pm
(Moke International)
(Moke International)

In 2017 the Moke brand was revived and introduced special edition combustion-engined models based on the classic design – but now it’s going electric.

Moke International has announced that its quirky model will only be available with an electric powertrain from January 1, 2022. Buyers of the petrol model have until then to order through official UK distributor, the Hendy Group.

However, those interested in an electric Moke can order one now, with prices starting at £29,150 before VAT in right- and left-hand-drive, with deliveries expected to begin before summer.

Electric Moke
(Moke International)

Moke says the electric powertrain is ‘ready for the pressing global requirement for clean-air powertrains’ while also providing ‘significantly’ more power along with the bonus of silent open-air motoring.

The electric motor provides about 44bhp, which doesn’t sound like a great deal, but fortunately the Moke weighs just 800kg. It’ll go from 0-34mph in 4.5 seconds, on to a top speed of 62mph, and has a range of about 90 miles. Topping up the battery will take up to four hours through a Type 2 charger.

All electric Mokes will be hand-built in the UK by a specialist company that is said to count Jaguar Land Rover and Morgan among its other customers. The battery cells, motors and inverters are all said to be sourced from Tier 1 European suppliers and engineered in the UK.

Electric Moke
(Moke International)

The new Moke has been designed from the ground up for an enhanced driving experience, with aluminium panels used to reduce the overall weight, as well as getting improved braking systems and enhanced passenger safety equipment. It also gets power steering, regenerative braking and a heated windscreen.

Isobel Dando, CEO of Moke International, said: “Moke going electric secures the appeal of one of Britain’s best loved marques for many generations to come. Moke’s marriage of fun, personality and open air thrills will only be enhanced through the performance and silent running of an electric powertrain.

“We are proud to write a new chapter in one of British automotive folklore’s best love stories.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier