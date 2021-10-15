Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ducati bolsters Scrambler range with pair of new models

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 10.48am
The Tribute Pro incorporates a range of retro touches
The Tribute Pro incorporates a range of retro touches

Ducati has added to its Scrambler range of motorcycles with a pair of new models.

Both the 1100 Tribute Pro and Urban Motard build on the extensive Scrambler range which was updated last year, bringing more choice and design options.

The 1100 Tribute Pro pays homage to 50 years of air-cooled Ducati twin engines of the 1970s. As a result, it features a retro-themed design, with a Ducati logo of the 70s applied to the tank contrasting a striking yellow colour. The circular mirrors continue the theme, as does the brown seat.

Underneath, the 1100 Tribute uses the same setup as the standard Scrambler 1100 Pro, using a 1,079cc engine with 84.8bhp. Despite the retro exterior, the bike’s underpinnings are firmly modern with features such as three riding modes, LED lighting and Brembo brake calipers all included.


The Urban Motard has a range of road-focused touches

The second new model – the Scrambler Urban Motard – has been designed with a more urban flavour. It has a design that is ‘inspired by the world of street art and metropolitan graffiti’ and receives 17-inch spoked wheels, a high front mudguard and flat seat. It also receives a standard-fit LED daytime-running light and a full LED rear light.

Both models can be fitted with Ducati’s Multimedia System which allows for a smartphone to be connected to the bike via Bluetooth. All models get a standard-fit USB socket under the seat, too.

The 1100 Tribute and Scrambler Urban Motard will be available at Ducati dealerships from November.

