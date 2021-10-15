Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Tesla Model Y has gone on sale in the UK

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 10.48am
(Tesla)
(Tesla)

The Tesla Model Y has gone on sale in the UK, bringing the firm’s model line-up to four.

The crossover is now available in the Design Studio on the company’s UK website in Long Range and Performance trims, with both having dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrains.

Prices for the Long Range start at £54,990, bringing a range of 315 miles, a top speed of 135mph and a 4.8-second 0-60mph time.

Tesla Model Y
(Tesla)

The interior comes in black as standard, or can be upgraded to white for £1,100. It comes with a glass roof, a 15-inch central touchscreen, wireless charging, vegan upholstery, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheels and a 14-speaker ‘premium’ audio system.

Performance models start at £64,990 and can travel up to 298 miles between charges, have a 3.5-second 0-60mph time and can go on to 150mph. These models get 21-inch alloy wheels, performance brakes, and lowered suspension.

Tesla Model Y
(Tesla)

All models get basic Autopilot as standard, with enhanced Autopilot a £3,400 option. This includes automatic lane changing, autopark and the Summon feature. ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ – which is essentially Tesla’s most advanced cruise control technology and still requires the driver to hold onto the wheel and pay full attention to the road – is a £6,800 upgrade.

Including the front trunk and flat rear seats, the Model Y offers up to 2,100 litres of space. It requires no keys, with your smartphone allowing you to unlock, enter and start the car. The central touchscreen dominates the interior as there are very few physical buttons, with the vast majority of functions controlled through the screen.

UK buyers can order the Model Y now, with initial deliveries being for the Long Range version from early next year.

