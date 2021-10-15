The Tesla Model Y has gone on sale in the UK, bringing the firm’s model line-up to four.

The crossover is now available in the Design Studio on the company’s UK website in Long Range and Performance trims, with both having dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrains.

Prices for the Long Range start at £54,990, bringing a range of 315 miles, a top speed of 135mph and a 4.8-second 0-60mph time.

(Tesla)

The interior comes in black as standard, or can be upgraded to white for £1,100. It comes with a glass roof, a 15-inch central touchscreen, wireless charging, vegan upholstery, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheels and a 14-speaker ‘premium’ audio system.

Performance models start at £64,990 and can travel up to 298 miles between charges, have a 3.5-second 0-60mph time and can go on to 150mph. These models get 21-inch alloy wheels, performance brakes, and lowered suspension.

(Tesla)

All models get basic Autopilot as standard, with enhanced Autopilot a £3,400 option. This includes automatic lane changing, autopark and the Summon feature. ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ – which is essentially Tesla’s most advanced cruise control technology and still requires the driver to hold onto the wheel and pay full attention to the road – is a £6,800 upgrade.

Including the front trunk and flat rear seats, the Model Y offers up to 2,100 litres of space. It requires no keys, with your smartphone allowing you to unlock, enter and start the car. The central touchscreen dominates the interior as there are very few physical buttons, with the vast majority of functions controlled through the screen.

UK buyers can order the Model Y now, with initial deliveries being for the Long Range version from early next year.