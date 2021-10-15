Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

The cars with the biggest boots on sale today

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 2.13pm
The X7 offers a huge amount of space
It’s always handy to have a little extra space when it comes to cars. From holidays on the road to trips to the tip, a well-sized boot can help to make certain tasks a whole lot easier. A lot of cars on sale today offer plenty of boot space, meaning that if you’re after a competent load-lugger then there are all manner of options.

But if you’re after all-out capacity, then which car should you opt for? Here, we pick out some of the cars on sale today which offer the biggest boots.

Skoda Superb Estate

Skoda Superb Estate
(Skoda)

Skoda’s Superb Estate is one of the most spacious cars on the market, with a huge boot which really does outclass many of the car’s key rivals. It’s all down to clever packaging, which means that you get a practical cabin as well as a large load area.

In fact, there are 660 litres of space on offer behind the rear seats of the Superb and you can extend this further by folding those seats down.

Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery
(Land Rover)

It’ll probably come as no surprise that Land Rover’ seven-seater Discovery offers a huge amount of boot space. It’s a very large car, after all, with a long wheelbase and tall roof combining to create a whole lot of load area.

With all seats in place, there’s still a usable 258 litres of space to play with, rising to 1,137 litres with that third row folded down. Lay the middle seats flat and you’ve got a massive 2,406 litres to work with.

BMW X7

X7 Dark Shadow Edition
The BMW X7 is the firm’s largest SUV

BMW’s head-turning X7 might be pretty imposing out on the road, but it has got some real practicality on its side too. The well-made interior provides plenty of space for seven to sit comfortably, while its ultra-long wheelbase means it’s got boot capacity on its side too.

With all rows of seats in place, the X7 delivers a still-respectable 326 litres of space, rising to 750 litres with that rearmost row folded down. Fold all rows down and there is a huge 2,120 litres to play with.

Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS front end dynamic
The GLS is the largest SUV made by Mercedes

Continuing the theme of large seven-seat SUVs is the Mercedes GLS. It’s the largest SUV in the firm’s range and, as a result, offers a lot of space as well as plenty of in-car technology and high-end screens.

Even with all seats in place, the GLS outguns others here with its 470 litres of space. Lower the third row and this increases to 890 litres, or lower the middle row and gain 2,400 litres of space. It’s easy to do, too, thanks to electrically operated seats which can be raised or lowered at the touch of a button.

Audi A6 Avant

A6 Avant
The A6 Avant is comfortable and spacious

Though SUVs are a great choice if you’re after a lot of boot space, estates remain a solid option for those who want a more car-like driving experience. The A6 Avant – or estate – has historically been one of the best in the business, offering a refined drive alongside that important spaciousness.

Open the electronically-assisted boot and there are 586 litres of boot space on offer, rising to 1,680 litres with the rear seats down. Plus, with a low load height and very little lip, it’s really easy to access and ideal for those who often have to load heavier items.

Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento
(Kia)

Kia’s latest Sorento certainly looks striking out on the road, with the firm’s latest design giving this SUV a svelte, athletic appearance. But just as always, the Sorento has a real focus on practicality and ease-of-use.

It’s a seven-seater too, offering 187 litres of space with the rearmost chairs in place – though this falls to 178 litres in hybrid models. Drop them and this rises to 616 litres – 608 litres in hybrid versions – and can be increased to 2,011 litres with all seats folded flat, or 1,996 in hybrid versions.

