Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Hydrogen-powered Ineos Grenadier concept to use Hyundai fuel cell tech

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 1.44pm
Ineos is a company fully behind hydrogen power
Ineos is a company fully behind hydrogen power

A hydrogen-powered concept of the new Ineos Grenadier is set to use fuel cell technology from Hyundai.

The move has come through a memorandum of understanding signed between the two companies in November last year.

As part of the agreement, Hyundai and Ineos said that they would jointly investigate hydrogen production and supply options.

Now, it has been confirmed that Ineos will produce a hydrogen-powered concept of its new Grenadier off-roader. Though the details surrounding the technology have been as-yet-unannounced, it could be based upon that currently being used in the Hyundai Nexo. With a 95kWh fuel cell and a 159bhp electric motor, it’s capable of delivering up to 414 miles per hydrogen fill-up.

Though just a concept for now, there’s a good chance that it could lead to a production-ready version of the hydrogen Grenadier.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Ineos founder and chairman, said: “We believe that hydrogen is the fuel of the future and Ineos is determined to take a leading role in its development. When used in a fuel cell, hydrogen only produces water and is the UK’s best chance of reaching its carbon reduction targets”.

Ineos has already made significant commitments to hydrogen, having pledged €2 billion (£1.7bn) towards popularising it as a fuel source. Today, the firm launched a ‘hydrogen advocacy’ campaign to boost awareness of hydrogen as a clean fuel source. Ineos is ideally placed to champion the fuel, too, given that it claims to be the ‘biggest operator of electrolysis needed to produce clean, low carbon hydrogen’ in Europe.

Sir Jim added: “Electric cars are ideal for city centres and short journeys. But hydrogen is much better for longer journeys and heavier loads and that requires immediate investment in hydrogen distribution and hydrogen filling stations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier