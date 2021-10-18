Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Maserati Grecale launch pushed back due to semiconductor supply issues

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 3.18pm
(Maserati)
(Maserati)

Maserati has delayed the reveal of its new Grecale due to issues with the supply of semiconductors.

Initially set to be unveiled on November 16, the Grecale’s full launch has been delayed until ‘Spring 2022’ – though no specific date has been given.

Maserati Grecale
Initial teaser shots of the Grecale were released in February

In a release issued today (October 18), the Italian firm said that the launch had been delayed because of the ‘background problems that have caused interruptions in the supply chains for the key components necessary to complete the car’s production process’.

It said that this was particularly down to the shortage of semiconductors – the computer chips required to conduct all manner of functions in a car – and that the ‘quantity of production would not allow us to respond properly to the expected global demand’.

Sitting below the larger Levante in Maserati’s range of SUVs, the new Grecale is expected to be a best-selling vehicle for the firm. Using much the same underpinnings as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Grecale will use Maserati-made engines and an electric model is expected to enter the fold after the car’s initial release.

Though no real images of the car have been seen, Maserati did release a handful of blurry ‘teaser’ images at the start of the year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier