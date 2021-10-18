Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Kia releases prices and specs for updated Ceed

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 4.18pm
Kia has updated its popular Ceed range
Kia has updated its popular Ceed range

Kia has announced that its refreshed Ceed range will start from £20,105.

The model line-up – which consists of the five-door hatch, Sportswagon estate and ProCeed five-door shooting brake – has been revised both inside and out, with a refreshed exterior matching and new interior which features more technology than before. It’s available to order now, too.

The front end of the vehicle has been given a significant redesign and now wears Kia’s latest logo, while a gloss black grille with chrome edges has been introduced too.

Kia Ceed
A new touchscreen is fitted in the Ceed’s cabin

The Ceed range commences with ‘2’ specification in both hatch and Sportswagon layouts. Available with either a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol or 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel with mild-hybrid technology, this grade brings 16-inch alloy wheels as standard alongside an eight-inch interior touchscreen with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay fitted. Cruise control, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors are included too. Prices start at £20,105 for the Ceed hatch and £20,805 for the Sportswagon.

A ‘2 Nav’ specification – priced from £24,045 – adds a USB fast charger in the centre console and a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system.

Kia Ceed
The ProCeed is available in a variety of specifications

Move up to ‘3’ – priced from £23,795 and rising to £27,410 – and a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 158bhp becomes available, while the 1.6-litre diesel can be selected with a manual gearbox in the hatchback and a seven-speed DCT automatic in the Sportswagon. Also included are 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, dual automatic air conditioning and rear parking sensors, among other features.

GT-Line sits at the top of the hatchback’s list of specifications. Priced from £24,625 and rising to £27,585, this grade brings 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels, heated front seats and steering wheel, aluminium pedals and keyless entry.

The ProCeed, meanwhile, is priced from £25,480 to £30,280 and can be specified in one of three grades – GT-Line, G-Line S and flagship GT. Base cars get 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlight control and a 10.25-inch infotainment system, while GT-Line S versions build on this with 18-inch alloy wheels, 10-way power-adjustable front seats and heated rear seats, among other features.

Finally, the ProCeed GT – powered by a 201bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine – has 18-inch alloy wheels with red centre caps, red highlights for the front grille and rear diffuser and a black leather interior.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier