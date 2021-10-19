Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Citroen introduces updates for Relay van

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 11.06am
The Relay has gained a selection of updates
The Relay has gained a selection of updates

Citroen has updated its Relay large van range, introducing more efficient powertrains as well as an improved level of standard equipment.

The largest model in Citroen’s Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) line-up can now be specified with one of two new Euro 6.3-compliant diesel engines. Both are 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged units, with one offering 118bhp, while the more powerful version brings 138bhp. Both, however, offer CO2 emissions reductions of up to 9g/km when compared to the outgoing Euro 6.2 units they replace.

Citroen Relay
The Relay is the largest van offered by Citroen

Additional equipment is now included on the Relay, too. Cruise control is now fitted as standard to ‘X’ specification vans, while a 12-volt socket has been added to the load area of ‘X’, ‘Enterprise’ and ‘Driver’ panel van variants. Inside, a USB charging port has been included on the dashboard of ‘Enterprise’ and ‘Driver’ versions, which both gain a tablet holder for on-the-go working.

The Relay can be specified as a panel van, crew van or window van and has the option of four lengths and three heights.

E-Relay
The e-Relay Electric is suited to inner-city van drivers

There’s also the new e-Relay Electric to choose from, which can be fitted with one of two battery pack sizes – either 37kWh or 70kWh. The latter offers the best range – up to 139 miles from a charge – while both can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in an hour when connected to a 50kW rapid charger.

The updated Relay range is available to order now, with prices starting from £26,655, excluding VAT. The e-Relay Electric, meanwhile, starts from £49,335.

