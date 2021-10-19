Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

Zero emission mandate plans for car manufacturers outlined

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 5.36pm
A Nissan Leaf electric car being charged in Isleworth, London. Picture date: Friday March 5, 2021.
A Nissan Leaf electric car being charged in Isleworth, London. Picture date: Friday March 5, 2021.

A Government zero-emission mandate on car manufacturers has been announced, ensuring that vehicle makers sell a certain proportion of zero-emission cars and vans each year from 2024.

Announced as part of the Government’s net-zero strategy – published today (Oct 19) – the mandate will require manufacturers to sell a certain number of zero-emission vehicles, helping to ensure that the planned end to the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 is followed.

As yet, the exact percentage of a manufacturer’s sales has yet to be agreed, however.

It forms a part of wide-sweeping measures, which include an extra £620 million in funding for the plug-in car grant and additional electric car charging infrastructure.

The investment will put particular focus on on-street residential charging, helping those EV owners who do not have access to off-street parking to charge their vehicles. An additional £350 million will be put aside to assist the UK automotive sector with electrifying its supply chain, too.

Edmund King, AA president, commented on the plans, saying: “The AA supports the moves towards Net Zero and believes that EV incentives can help us along that road.

“This new charge point funding targeted more at the 8 million households without dedicated off-street parking is a welcome step which will give power to electric drivers.

“With the cost of petrol and diesel rising, the desire to switch to electric is stronger than ever before. Should the Chancellor go a step further next week and scrap VAT on targeted new EV sales, he would deliver a truly electrifying Budget that could ‘Get Electric Done’.

“However, the introduction of a ‘Zero Emissions Vehicle Mandate’ is probably unnecessary. Manufacturers are already taking big steps in order to meet the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars and vans, but bringing in this ‘Red Tape’ exercise could harm car production plans already in place.”

