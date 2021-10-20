Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

BMW reveals updated M135i hot hatch

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 11.55am
(BMW)
(BMW)

BMW has revealed the updated M135i, which has received a raft of chassis upgrades to improve its handling.

The suspension system has received plenty of tweaks, such as new and redesigned mounts, as well as recalibration of the spring and damping systems, which are said to reduce roll in corners.

Under the bonnet remains a 302bhp four-cylinder petrol engine that sends power to all four wheels, with a mechanical limited-slip differential on the front axle improving grip when accelerating out of a corner.

BMW M135i
(BMW)

The M135i can go from 0-60mph in 4.6 seconds, has fuel economy of up to 38.2mpg and CO2 emissions up to 179g/km.

Other improvements for the M version of the 1 Series include specially tuned steering, uprated brakes and lightweight 18-inch alloy wheels that can be upgraded to 19 inches at extra cost.

A twin-exit exhaust system helps a little with engine response through reduced backpressure, while also improving the sound output. However, this is also aided through the transmission of artificial sound through the car’s sound system to more audibly convey the engine’s performance.

BMW M135i
(BMW)

The updated M135i also gets a choice of new paint jobs thanks to improvements and increased personnel at the firm’s factory in Leipzig, Germany, where the 1 Series is built.

New exterior colours include Sao Paulo Yellow non-metallic, as well as the Frozen Orange metallic and Frozen Pure Grey finishes.

Prices for the M135i have not been confirmed but expect a slight increase on the outgoing model’s £37,700 starting point.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier