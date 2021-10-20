BMW reveals updated M135i hot hatch

An error occurred. Please try again.

BMW has revealed the updated M135i, which has received a raft of chassis upgrades to improve its handling.

The suspension system has received plenty of tweaks, such as new and redesigned mounts, as well as recalibration of the spring and damping systems, which are said to reduce roll in corners.

Under the bonnet remains a 302bhp four-cylinder petrol engine that sends power to all four wheels, with a mechanical limited-slip differential on the front axle improving grip when accelerating out of a corner.

The M135i can go from 0-60mph in 4.6 seconds, has fuel economy of up to 38.2mpg and CO2 emissions up to 179g/km.

Other improvements for the M version of the 1 Series include specially tuned steering, uprated brakes and lightweight 18-inch alloy wheels that can be upgraded to 19 inches at extra cost.

A twin-exit exhaust system helps a little with engine response through reduced backpressure, while also improving the sound output. However, this is also aided through the transmission of artificial sound through the car’s sound system to more audibly convey the engine’s performance.

The updated M135i also gets a choice of new paint jobs thanks to improvements and increased personnel at the firm’s factory in Leipzig, Germany, where the 1 Series is built.

New exterior colours include Sao Paulo Yellow non-metallic, as well as the Frozen Orange metallic and Frozen Pure Grey finishes.

Prices for the M135i have not been confirmed but expect a slight increase on the outgoing model’s £37,700 starting point.