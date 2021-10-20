Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Used car prices continue to grow and show no signs of slowing

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 3.51pm
(Blackball Media)
With the new car market struggling to keep pace with orders because of the semiconductor crisis, the used car market continues to see rapid growth that shows no signs of slowing.

The latest figures from online marketplace Auto Trader shows that the average price of a used car was £19,018 last week, a massive year-on-year increase of 23.9 per cent.

It marks the 76th consecutive week of price growth, and a fourfold increase on the 5.7 per cent year-on-year figures for April 12, when dealers first reopened following the last pandemic lockdown.

This growth is partly being fuelled by a huge increase in demand, which was up 19 per cent based on searches and advert views on the Auto Trader website, compared with pre-pandemic figures in 2019.

On top of increased prices, cars are selling quicker, too. Last week, the average time for stock to leave forecourts was 23 days, 17 per cent faster than in April.

Auto Trader’s data and insights director, Richard Walker, said: “With so much attention focussed on inflation right now, there’s huge interest amongst economists on those components that are recording substantial price rises, not least used cars which have been a notable driver of recent UK inflation rates.

“With levels of used car price growth once again smashing previous records, there is a lot of speculation around how long this boom could last. Whilst inflation in itself does pose a potential risk to consumer demand, we don’t expect to see price growth slow anytime soon.”

The Jaguar XK saw the biggest price increase last week, with the average asking price being £28,505, up 46 per cent. This was followed by the Hyundai i30 at £12,605 (+42 per cent) and the Ford Focus at £14,118 (+39 per cent).

