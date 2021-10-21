Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lorry partially submerged in harbour plunge

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 10.43am Updated: October 21 2021, 2.09pm
The lorry was left teetering on the edge of the harbour (David Hill/PA)
The lorry was left teetering on the edge of the harbour (David Hill/PA)

A lorry has fallen into the harbour in Bristol city centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene early on Thursday after the HGV ended up partially submerged in the water, with the cab perched on the dock.

Witness David Hill, who lives nearby, walked to the scene after hearing sirens and said he “(has not) seen anything like it before”.

Referencing the moment a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was toppled into the port during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020, the 37-year-old head of marketing told the PA news agency: “I’ve seen people go into the harbour, even a statue, but never a lorry.

“I was just heading out of the door on my way to work, and made a small detour out of curiosity to see what happened.

“There were several fire engines, a couple of ambulances and police cars, and then right in front of me was the partially submerged lorry.”

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the incident at 7.19am and attended the scene with three vehicles and a boat after crews from Temple, Avonmouth and Bedminster were mobilised.

The rescue team said the driver had already made it to safety on their arrival, and the lorry was secured by firefighters with two winches, using nearby trees for support.

Fire service temporary group manager Gareth Lloyd said: “On arrival, crews found one HGV submerged in the water, the driver had already made it to safety.

“A cordon was put in place and nearby boats evacuated to ensure safety on the scene.

“The lorry is now secure and firefighters remain on scene to assist the recovery company in removing the vehicle.”

