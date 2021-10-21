Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Citroen announces updates to C3 supermini range

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 1.13pm
(Citroen)
(Citroen)

Citroen has revealed updates to its popular C3 supermini for 2022, with key changes including tweaked trim levels, aiming to save customers more money.

The main change is the removal of the ‘Shine’ trim level to offer a more streamlined line-up to customers, says the French firm, with the recently-introduced Saint James special edition now playing a more important role in the C3 range.

Inspired by the French fashion brand it’s named after, the Saint James gets more equipment than the outgoing Shine, but at only a £400 increase in price. Additional kit includes a reversing camera, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and Citroen’s acclaimed Advanced Comfort seats, which feature additional padding and special materials to maximise comfort.

The Saint James also comes with a bespoke styling pack, including logos and a special roof pattern.

Other trim levels available include the Sense, C-Series and Shine Plus, with the Saint James slotting between the latter two.

The engine range remains the same as before, with an 82bhp 1.2-litre petrol kicking off the range, followed by a 108bhp turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol that’s available with both manual and automatic gearbox options. A 99bhp 1.5-litre diesel is also offered, helping to bring down the model’s running costs.

Rejigged trim levels aim to offer buyers better value for money (Citroen)

Changes to the Citroen C3 line-up have already come into play, with prices for the revised range starting from £14,180.

