Forty-year-old MGB with just 77 miles on the clock auctioned off

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 4.23pm
The MGB Limited Edition was built to celebrate 50 years of MG production at Abingdon (Car & Classic)
A classic MGB that has covered just 77 miles since it was registered 40 years ago is currently being auctioned online.

Described as a ‘time capsule’ and ‘brand new’, this MGB was purchased in 1981 by the owner of a tyre business in Hereford, and was ordered alongside a matching example. In 1983, this example was sold to a new owner, and it’s had four keepers since. The most recent owner acquired the car in 2016, though the MG has been stored properly for its entire life, ensuring the perfect condition that it remains in today.

While the car is said to have had the occasional fluid changes, it’s never actually been serviced, with very few invoices accompanying the car. The original spare wheel, still packaged jack and tools and an unused tonneau cover also accompany the car.

All Limited Edition MGB Roadsters came painted in Metallic Bronze (Car & Classic)

The roadster is also a rare Limited Edition model, of which just 480 were produced in convertible form to celebrate 50 years of MG at Abingdon, before the factory was closed in 1980. All of the drop-top models are painted in the rather bold shade of Metallic Bronze, while having an orange and brown interior.

The car is being sold by online auction site Car & Classic, with the MGB having a guide price of £30,000.

Car & Classic head of editorial Chris Pollitt, said: “A car with 77 miles on the clock cannot have been driven for more than a few hours since it was bought in 1981, but it is also clear that it has been stored in a way that has preserved it perfectly.

“Mechanically, nothing has been altered as you can see when you lift the bonnet, and the immaculate engine bay looks untouched. We think that this is a great collector car, especially with such few Limited Edition Roadsters still in circulation.”

The online auction is currently running and finishes on October 27.

