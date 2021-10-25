Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The best budget-friendly ULEZ-compliant cars

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 9.59am Updated: October 25 2021, 11.25am
The 2008 is surprisingly spacious
The 2008 is surprisingly spacious

London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expands today (October 25), with its boundaries now stretching to the North and South Circular roads outside the city. As a result, thousands of motorists might find themselves facing additional charges if their cars aren’t compliant.

Remember, for diesel cars, most models first registered after September 2015 don’t qualify for the ULEZ charge, while compliant petrol cars are typically those registered after 2005. If you’re not sure, then it’s a good idea to double-check on the Transport for London website before buying.

But thankfully, there are a number of budget-friendly cars on the used market that don’t qualify for the ULEZ charge, meaning you can make a switch and stay within the regulations. Let’s take a look.

Under £3,000 – Citroen C1

Citroen C1
(Citroen)

City cars are favoured by the ULEZ, with their smaller engines and lower emissions bypassing the zone’s stringent regulations. One of the best is the Citroen C1, which features a compact powertrain but decent packaging which brings a surprising amount of space.

There are plenty of options available on the used market for under £3,000 and there are a good number of colour varieties, too.

Under £5,000 – Fiat Panda

Fiat Panda
Compact engines help to make the Panda efficient

You can step up a size when pushing the budget to £5,000. The Fiat Panda is brilliantly practical, with a large boot and plenty of interior headroom meaning it’s a great option for families after a more roomy car.

With its efficient petrol engine, it doesn’t qualify for the ULEZ charge, but it’s more than peppy enough for life in the city.

Under £7,000 – Ford Fiesta

(PA)

The Ford Fiesta – which is consistently the UK’s favourite car – is our next option, for budgets under £7,000. Though there are plenty of options available for under this amount, £7,000 will net you a modern-shape Fiesta with plenty of equipment and low miles.

Plus, it’s one of the best cars of its type to drive, which means you’ll be able to enjoy things when you head outside of the city, too.

Under £10,000 – Renault Clio

Renault Clio
The Clio is stylish and packed with features

Renault’s stylish Clio is up next for those with a budget under £10,000. For this price, you’ll be able to get a car on a 68 plate – registered in 2018 – which comes with plenty of bells and whistles alongside an efficient engine.

The Clio’s interior is good too, with plenty of storage space and a generally high level of standard equipment.

Under £12,000 – Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008
The 2008’s stylish looks stand out

If you’re fancying something with a slightly more raised-up driving position, then Peugeot’s 2008 could be a great option. Available for under £12,000, the 2008 comes packed with features and has the chunky crossover design which is really popular at the moment.

Cars at this price will also feature a large central touchscreen which gives access to media and navigation functions.

