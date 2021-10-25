Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seat creates special Ibiza with built-in nightclub

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 11.15am
The Ibiza nightclub welcomes guests
Seat has captured some of the excitement of an Ibiza nightclub within its compact supermini.

Billed as the world’s smallest nightclub, the bespoke Ibiza has been fully kitted out with a range of features over the standard car. This includes a full DJ setup, with mixing decks powered by one of the car’s USB-C ports and connected to the Ibiza’s infotainment setup.

Sound is then played through the car’s 300-watt, seven-speaker Beats Audio system, while the current track is displayed via the central 9.2-inch infotainment system.

Seat Ibiza Nightclub
A fully-stocked mocktail bar is fitted in the boot

Plus, in addition to the car’s standard-fit ambient lighting, the nightclub Ibiza utilises a variety of strobe and LED lights to boost the night-out feel. In the back, the Ibiza’s 355-litre boot has been converted to incorporate a mocktail bar with a variety of drink-making equipment.

The car’s opening night took place at Brighton Beach, where guests were met with a red carpet leading the way to the entrance to the Ibiza.

Behind the decks was DJ and TV reality star Woody Cook, who said: “It may not be the largest crowd I’ve ever seen, but the ability to DJ in any location at any time means the possibilities are endless! From Brighton Beach to the Scottish Highlands, the only limiting factor is your imagination.

“Having a car is one of the most liberating experiences to begin with and having it kitted with such an awesome setup brings the musical experience to that same level of freedom and expression. Ibiza has never been so portable!” 

