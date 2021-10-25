Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mini’s Shadow Edition now available across entire range

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 12.09pm
The Shadow Edition trim is now available across the range
The Shadow Edition trim is now available across the range

Mini has announced that its Shadow Edition trim line will now be available across its entire line-up.

Initially launched for Clubman and Countryman models earlier in the year, the new Shadow Edition is now available to order on the firm’s Hatch, Convertible and Electric models.

The Shadow Edition brings a ‘Midnight Black’ exterior colour with a contrasting silver roof and mirror caps. Special edition graphics are applied to the bonnet, scuttle trim and A-panel, while Mini Hatch versions also get a Shadow Logo on the lower roof.

Shadow Edition
The Shadow Edition badging is applied to the kickplates

All cars boast an 8.8-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB audio, while rain sensor and automatic headlight activation are included too.

The Shadow Edition for Hatch and Convertible models is based on the regular Sport trim, which includes 18-inch John Cooper Works Course alloy wheels and a full John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit that includes a spoiler. Full-LED front and rear lights are included too.

Mini Shadow Edition
The Shadow Edition brings a special black exterior colour

The Mini Electric Shadow Edition, meanwhile, is based upon the Level 3 model and, as a result, comes with 17-inch alloy wheels and a Piano Black exterior pack.

The Shadow Edition can be specified on the Mini Hatch with Cooper and Cooper S engines and there’s the choice of either manual or automatic transmissions, too.

Available to order now, the Shadow Edition starts from £22,340 on the three-door Hatch, while prices for the Electric version start from £35,050.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier