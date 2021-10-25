Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Ford Ranger shown undergoing rigorous off-road testing

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 12.43pm
The Ranger has been put through severe testing
The Ranger has been put through severe testing

Ford’s upcoming Ranger has continued to be put through extensive off-road testing prior to its predicted launch in 2023.

First revealed in camouflaged form back in September, the Ranger has been put through a punishing level of testing to ensure that it meets all desired standards when it hits the road.

In fact, the new truck – which shares its underpinnings with the upcoming replacement for the Volkswagen Amarok – has already covered around 10,000km (6,213 miles) of desert driving, the equivalent of 1,250,000km (776,714 miles) of customer driving and the equivalent of 625,000km (388,357 miles) of off-road durability testing – all conducted at maximum load capacity.

Ford Ranger
The Ranger has been tested in some gruelling environments

John Willems, Ford Ranger chief program engineer, said: “Earning a Built Ford Tough status is not something we take lightly.

“Every part of the next-generation Ranger was tested to the same standards that we demand of every Ford vehicle.

“It’s important that our customers are able to rely on Ranger to deliver years of dependable service. So, we’ve gone to great lengths to subject next-gen Ranger to extreme tests – stressing it much more than a typical consumer would – to help ensure it is ready to face everything life throws at it.

“Whether it’s tackling muddy bush tracks, coping with the rigours of extreme tropical weather, towing over alpine passes, or enduring temperatures of more than 50° Celsius, Ranger has to do it all.”

However, before the first physical prototypes even hit the road, Ford’s engineers put the Ranger through thousands of hours of computer simulations and real-world tests in labs, checking out the truck’s reliability and aerodynamics, among other aspects.

Computer simulations and robotics are used to replace humans in some tests, which are deemed ‘too rigorous’ for people to endure. In these tests, the pickup’s suspension and whole body are pushed through gruelling test cycles which are repeated 24 hours a day.

