Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Range Rover specialist creates ULEZ-compliant V8 model

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 3.27pm
The Range Rover complies with ULEZ rules despite its V8 engine
The Range Rover complies with ULEZ rules despite its V8 engine

A Range Rover specialist has built a restored version of the iconic off-road that is fully ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) compliant, despite using a V8 engine.

Taking advantage of the rule that classic cars over 40 years old are exempt from the daily charge – which was increased in size today (October 25) – the ULEZ Reborn series can be specified with either a 4.0- or 4.6-litre V8 engine linked with a modern ZF automatic gearbox.

Priced from £125,000 and available in either two- or four-door layout, the Range Rover Classic starts as a pre-1981 bare shell, which is then engineered and protected to prevent any rust from entering.

Kingsley Range Rover
The interior is kitted out with a range of modern features

Re-welded when required and then protected with seam sealer and a rubberised coating, each car has a three-year guarantee against corrosion. Once this is completed, the V8 engine of choice is fitted as well as uprated anti-roll bars and upgraded brakes. Customers can add forged aluminium for reduced weight, too.

Damon Oorloff, founder of Kingsley Cars said: “Having been around classic Range Rovers for most of my life and after building a business around these vehicles, it was crucial for the company to come up with a way to not only continue to restore classic Range Rovers and Land Rovers but to enhance them for modern use.

Kingsley Cars Range Rover
Even Apple CarPlay can be included

“And so, our classic Range Rover Reborn series was created. Designed for fans and enthusiasts of the classic model, it ensures that when driving in London, road users will not be hit by the ULEZ charge following its expansion to both the North and South Circular roads.

A range of optional extras can add some creature comforts to the classic Range Rover, including front and rear sensors with a reversing camera, LED headlights with washers and iPad integration for the rear seats.

All cars get heated front seats as standard, as well as electric windows and additional sound deadening to quieten down the car’s cabin.

Each build process takes between six and eight months depending on specification, meaning that orders placed in November will land with customers during summer 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier