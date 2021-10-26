Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

More than half of Britons have had an ‘unforgettable experience’ in their cars

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 11.35am
(VW)
(VW)

While many people see their car as a convenient way of travelling from A to B, it also opens up the opportunity to see the world and experience new things.

And for many drivers, having access to a vehicle has given them experiences that have become their fondest memories.

A survey of 2,400 British adults found that 56 per cent have had an ‘unforgettable experience’ in a car.

Of this majority, 88 per cent recalled a road trip, 71 per cent travelled to a new home, 67 per cent remember dropping the kids off at school for the first time, 54 per cent bringing a new-born baby back from the hospital, and 36 per cent drove to a first date.

When asked about their memories, 69 per cent said they can recall fond memories with their car, while 15 per cent said their vehicle holds a special place in their heart because of this association.

The solitude of driving alone is welcomed by many, with 51 per cent said driving helped them unwind, while 24 per cent used the opportunity to be alone with their thoughts.

Denise Millard, CEO of Perrys.co.uk, said: “It’s unsurprising that most British car owners consider their vehicles as more than just a financial investment given all the time that we spend in them carrying out day-to-day duties, making our presence physically possible at so many important life events from work to weddings, you name it.

“We can’t blame ourselves for being emotionally attached to our cars because the findings above certainly show how much we rely on them and that they’re a significant part of our lives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]