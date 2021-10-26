Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Triumph reveals limited-run Bonneville Gold Line editions

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 2.53pm
(Triumph)
(Triumph)

Triumph has revealed a series of special edition motorcycles that will only go on sale for one year.

Called the Gold Line Editions, they’ve been designed to celebrate the hand-painted gold lining skills of the firm’s paint shop.

The eight custom-inspired designs have a unique style from the rest of the range.

The limited-run designs will be available on the Bonneville T100, Speedmaster, Bobber and T120, as well as the Street Scrambler and Scrambler 1200 XC and XE.

Triumph Speedmaster Gold Line
(Triumph)

Each version has a slightly different specification, for example, the Bonneville T100 has a Silver Ice fuel tank with a Competition Green infell edged with hand-painted gold lining, with colour-coordinated mudguards, side panels and stripes.

The Street Scrambler has a blue tank with a graphite stripe and black mudguards, while the Bonneville Bobber has a red fuel tank with a black twin strip design and features a new gold and silver logo.

The gold lining is applied by hand in the Triumph paint shop, requiring ‘incredible patience, years of experience and the steadiest of hands’.

Triumph Speedmaster Gold Line
(Triumph)
Most of the editions above have a two-tone paint job with the gold lining applied in one single stroke, usually in the space where the two base colours meet.

The gold lining paint is specially formulated by mixing a powdered colour with a cellulose lacquer to get the correct consistency. Automotive paint is usually too thin for brush work.

Once completed, the paint artist signs their initials by hand on the vehicle’s bodywork.

Prices for the Gold Edition models start at £9,900 for the Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition and rise to £13,650

Triumph Speedmaster Gold Line
(Triumph)

Prices for the Gold Edition models start at £9,900 for the Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition and rise to £13,650 for the Scrambler 1200 XE Gold Line Edition.

