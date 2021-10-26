Triumph reveals limited-run Bonneville Gold Line editions

An error occurred. Please try again.

Triumph has revealed a series of special edition motorcycles that will only go on sale for one year.

Called the Gold Line Editions, they’ve been designed to celebrate the hand-painted gold lining skills of the firm’s paint shop.

The eight custom-inspired designs have a unique style from the rest of the range.

The limited-run designs will be available on the Bonneville T100, Speedmaster, Bobber and T120, as well as the Street Scrambler and Scrambler 1200 XC and XE.

(Triumph)

Each version has a slightly different specification, for example, the Bonneville T100 has a Silver Ice fuel tank with a Competition Green infell edged with hand-painted gold lining, with colour-coordinated mudguards, side panels and stripes.

The Street Scrambler has a blue tank with a graphite stripe and black mudguards, while the Bonneville Bobber has a red fuel tank with a black twin strip design and features a new gold and silver logo.

The gold lining is applied by hand in the Triumph paint shop, requiring ‘incredible patience, years of experience and the steadiest of hands’.

(Triumph) Most of the editions above have a two-tone paint job with the gold lining applied in one single stroke, usually in the space where the two base colours meet.

The gold lining paint is specially formulated by mixing a powdered colour with a cellulose lacquer to get the correct consistency. Automotive paint is usually too thin for brush work.

Once completed, the paint artist signs their initials by hand on the vehicle’s bodywork.

(Triumph)

Prices for the Gold Edition models start at £9,900 for the Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition and rise to £13,650 for the Scrambler 1200 XE Gold Line Edition.