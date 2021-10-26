Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

More than half of the UK now paying more for petrol than 2012’s record high

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 4.03pm
Prices on a forecourt at the M&S BP petrol station in Chiswick, greater London. Prices at the petrol pumps reached an all-time high on Sunday, while diesel is still a little short of its previous record, new data shows. The average UK price of petrol hit 142.94p a litre on Sunday, beating the former record, set in April 2012, by 0.46p. Picture date: Monday October 25, 2021.
Prices on a forecourt at the M&S BP petrol station in Chiswick, greater London. Prices at the petrol pumps reached an all-time high on Sunday, while diesel is still a little short of its previous record, new data shows. The average UK price of petrol hit 142.94p a litre on Sunday, beating the former record, set in April 2012, by 0.46p. Picture date: Monday October 25, 2021.

On Sunday, the average price of petrol in the UK hit a new all-time high – but new data indicates that it could continue to rise with seven of the 12 UK regions now paying above the previous record level.

The latest figures from RAC Fuel Watch indicate that seven of the 12 regions in the UK now have an average petrol price above the previous record of 142.48p per litre set in April 2012.

That dubious honour of highest petrol price in the UK goes to the South East at 143.57p, with the East and South West completing the top three with 143.38p and 143.18p respectively.

London is next, with the rest of the regions paying above the previous record high being East Midlands (142.67p), North West (146.66p) and West Midlands (146.65p).

The least expensive fuel is in Northern Ireland (140.69p), followed by the North East (141.70p), Yorkshire and the Humber(142.26p), Scotland (142.36p) and Wales (142.43p).

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “With oil now at $86 (£62.33) a barrel and retailers taking more margin per litre than they did nine and half years ago, it surely won’t be long before every nation and region of the UK, perhaps apart from Northern Ireland, exceeds the 2012 high petrol price of 142.48p a litre.

“These high prices will be hurting households and businesses everywhere and could have a damaging effect on the economy at a time when it is recovering from the worst impact of the pandemic.

“We urge the Government to help ease the burden at the pumps by temporarily reducing VAT and for the biggest retailers to bring the amount they make on every litre of petrol back down to the level it was prior to the pandemic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier