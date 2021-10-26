Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
An all-new Range Rover is here with an electric version due in 2024

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 8.48pm
(Land Rover)
(Land Rover)

The new Range Rover has been revealed with a new platform that brings luxury, practicality and a wide range of powertrains that will include battery-electric for the first time.

The latest generation of the luxury SUV has a real focus on environmentally friendly engines, with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains offered alongside ‘traditional’ powertrains. Two versions of the plug-in model will be available with an electric-only range of up to 62 miles and CO2 emissions below 30g/km.

A series of diesel engines will be available as well as a pair of conventional petrols, sitting alongside a flagship twin-turbocharged V8 which, Land Rover says, is ‘17 per cent more efficient than the previous Range Rover V8’.

Range Rover
(Land Rover)

Details are thin on the ground at this point, but a fully electric model will join the line-up in 2024.

On the outside, the styling is evolutionary, with a similar style to Range Rovers that have become before but with a clear modernisation. There are LED lights all round, with the Digital LED headlights providing a beam up to 500 metres, as well as bringing animated indicators and image projection capabilities.

Land Rover says it has worked to reduce the ‘cognitive load’ on the driver and passengers to provide a more refreshing, relaxing driving experience. It features the latest noise cancellation technology that filters out unwanted exterior sounds from entering the cabin.

Ride comfort is also provided through the electronic air suspension, which can ‘read’ the road ahead and prime the suspension for bumps, smoothing them out. It can also work with the adaptive cruise control to minimise body roll during changes of speed.

Range Rover
(Land Rover)

Land Rover’s excellent Pivi Pro infotainment system is seen on its biggest ever screen, with the 13.1-inch curved display also getting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa voice recognition.

Rear passengers need not feel left out either, with 11.4-inch HD touchscreens mounted on the seatbacks in front getting a new rear seat entertainment system.

Naturally, the new Range Rover has fantastic off-road capabilities using the latest Land Rover technology, with the all-wheel-drive system making this a luxury SUV that can conquer almost any terrain.

Thierry Bolloré, chief executive officer at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The New Range Rover is a superb manifestation of our vision to create the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles, for the most discerning of customers. It writes the next chapter in the unique story of pioneering innovation that has been a Range Rover hallmark for more than 50 years.”

