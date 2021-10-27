Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Citroen Ami Cargo Electric will go on sale in the UK in 2022

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 9.35am
(Citroen)
(Citroen)

The Citroen Ami was supposedly never meant to go on sale in the UK, but when the French firm brought its cute urban electric vehicle over for the media to drive, it created such a buzz that Citroen changed its mind.

Now, the commercial version has also been confirmed as coming to these shores. Due in spring 2022, the Ami Cargo Electric will give businesses the chance to own this low-range city transport vehicle.

Citroen Ami Cargo Electric
(Citroen)

There will be some adaptations made for the UK but it will remain left-hand drive. The Ami has a 5.5kWh battery that gives it a range of about 46 miles, with power coming from a 6kW electric motor.

As an electric vehicle it’s exempt from inner-city emission charges, such as the Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ), making it ideal for last-mile deliveries or small businesses.

To convert it for commercial use, the passenger seat has been removed and replaced with a 260-litre storage box that brings the total luggage capacity of the Ami Cargo to 400 litres.

A partition has also been fitted behind the driver to give some protection from any cargo behind them, while a secondary shelf can be converted to a desk for a mobile work station.

Eurig Druce, managing director of Citroën UK, said: “I am incredibly excited to see the Ami Cargo arrive in the UK next year. With more cities across the UK introducing restrictions for conventional vehicles, Ami Cargo Electric will provide businesses and fleet customers with the opportunity to continue their urban and last-mile operations in a practical, sustainable and cost-efficient way.”

Pricing will be revealed ‘in due course’, but businesses can already place a £250 refundable deposit through the Citroen website.

