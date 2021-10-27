Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fiat revives Scudo and Ulysse nameplates for new models

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 12.29pm
Both the Scudo and Ulysse will be available with electric powertrains
Fiat has announced that it will be bringing back its Scudo and Ulysse name badges.

Arriving as a light commercial vehicle and MPV respectively, the Scudo and Ulysee will be available with either traditional combustion engines or powertrains.

It’s most likely that both vans, in electric specifications, will bring a range of around 205 miles.

Set to go into production at the Stellantis plant in Hordain, France, the Scudo will be available in three configurations – van, combi and cab – and is underpinned by the same platform which is used on a variety of other vans within the Stellantis group, including the Peugeot Expert and Citroen Dispatch.

The Ulysse, meanwhile, was originally produced at the Hordain site between 1994 and 2002, with the Scudo built there between 1996 and 2012. Opened in 1992 following an initial joint venture between Fiat and PSA Groups back in 1978, the French site is being billed as the ‘cradle’ for these two new Fiat models.

Orders for the Fiat Scudo are expected to open ‘between the end of this year and the beginning of next’ while the Ulysse will hit the market during the first quarter of 2022. Prices and further specifications are expected to be announced closer to that time, too.

