Fiat revives Scudo and Ulysse nameplates for new models

Fiat has announced that it will be bringing back its Scudo and Ulysse name badges.

Arriving as a light commercial vehicle and MPV respectively, the Scudo and Ulysee will be available with either traditional combustion engines or powertrains.

It’s most likely that both vans, in electric specifications, will bring a range of around 205 miles.

Set to go into production at the Stellantis plant in Hordain, France, the Scudo will be available in three configurations – van, combi and cab – and is underpinned by the same platform which is used on a variety of other vans within the Stellantis group, including the Peugeot Expert and Citroen Dispatch.

The Ulysse, meanwhile, was originally produced at the Hordain site between 1994 and 2002, with the Scudo built there between 1996 and 2012. Opened in 1992 following an initial joint venture between Fiat and PSA Groups back in 1978, the French site is being billed as the ‘cradle’ for these two new Fiat models.

Orders for the Fiat Scudo are expected to open ‘between the end of this year and the beginning of next’ while the Ulysse will hit the market during the first quarter of 2022. Prices and further specifications are expected to be announced closer to that time, too.