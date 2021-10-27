Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E and Hyundai Ioniq 5 receive full marks for safety

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 1.19pm
(Hyundai)
(Hyundai)

Two electric vehicles have scored the full five stars in Euro NCAP’s latest round of safety testing.

Both the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 scored top marks, along with the Hyundai Tucson and Toyota Yaris Cross.

Ford’s electric SUV might share a name with the iconic Mustang sports car, but while that car is available with a high-performance petrol V8 engine, and only scored three stars in safety tests in 2017, the Mach-E is an electric-only vehicle with top marks for safety.

It was praised for having a centre airbag, a deployable bonnet to protect vulnerable road users, and extensive driver assistance technology.

Ford Mustang Mach-E
(Ford)

It has also been given five stars by Green NCAP, which measures a vehicle’s eco-friendliness.

Hyundai scored two more five-star ratings for the Tucson SUV and Ioniq 5 EV. Euro NCAP says the Tucson only just managed its five stars, but both models have good all-round safety.

As well as this, the Hyundai Bayon was also tested. The small crossover scored four stars, doing well in the crash protection segments but lacking a centre airbag.

Finally, the Toyota Yaris Cross also scored five out of five. Another crossover, this one is available with a petrol-electric hybrid engine.

As well as the passenger vehicles, Euro NCAP has also retested the Ford Transit and Transit Custom, as they now come with seat belt reminders as standard for all occupants, bumping them up to a Gold Winner in the commercial vehicle rankings.

​​Michiel van Ratingen, secretary general at Euro NCAP, said: “Vehicle use in road traffic is the most significant contributor to work-related traumatic injury, so small improvements, especially those that promote seatbelt wearing, can go a long way. Congratulations to Ford for updating their two commercial vans and making the effort of putting seat belt reminders as standard for drivers and co-drivers.”

