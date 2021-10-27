Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A third of Brits would use their car less to fight climate change

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 3.37pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

A third of British drivers would be willing to use their car less in a bid to fight climate change.

A study of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by Ford, has investigated the sacrifices people would be willing to make and found that a massive 91 per cent feel they have some level of personal responsibility towards reducing emissions.

Some of the other sacrifices included avoiding the use of non-recyclable plastics (45 per cent), limiting purchasing new clothes (44 per cent) and not travelling abroad on aeroplanes (30 per cent).

It’s not just personal responsibility, though. An overwhelming 85 per cent said it was important to buy products from businesses that commit to a carbon-neutral contribution to the environment, with 55 per cent saying it was either very important or the most important consideration to them.

An alternative to using their car less could be switching to an electric vehicle. However, while the research indicates an interest in making the switch, many still have concerns. Nearly half (47 per cent) said they were worried about where they would charge, while 40 per cent said it would put them off longer journeys.

Stuart Rowley, President Ford of Europe, said: “This survey shows how much Britons care about climate change and that they’re ready to take a number of individual actions to help fight it.

“When it comes to personal transportation, it is clear they see EVs as the future, yet what the survey also shows is that people continue to have concerns around charging infrastructure and perceived range anxiety.

“I believe it is now incumbent upon all stakeholders – government, both national and local, energy providers and auto companies – to make an emphatic case about the opportunities of electrification to consumers and to create the infrastructure necessary to support the vision, as it is only with a unified approach that we can deliver on this promise.”

