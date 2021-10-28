Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge makes debut

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 2.35pm
Rolls-Royce has unveiled the new Ghost Black Badge
Rolls-Royce has unveiled the new Ghost Black Badge

Rolls-Royce has revealed its latest Black Badge model – the Ghost Black Badge.

Continuing the Black Badge name which launched back in 2019, the new Ghost version can be finished in one of Rolls-Royce’s 44,000 colours – or customers can create their own unique shade – though the firm expects many buyers to choose the signature black colour. Each car receives 45kg of paint, which is applied electrostatically and then given two layers of clear coat before being hand polished.

Rolls-Royce Ghost
The Black Badge uses a hugely powerful V12 engine

The Black Badge also receives 21-inch wheels – reserved exclusively for the model – with each featuring a barrel comprised of 22 layers of carbon fibre laid on three axes, which are then folded back on themselves to create 44 layers in total.

Inside, the Black Badge uses the same basic layout as the regular Ghost, but it receives a series of enhanced features including trim sections made from multiple wood layers, as well as a champagne cooler with an aerospace-grade aluminium lid. Much as the same as the regular Ghost, the Black Badge also receives an illuminated fascia with a constellation motif.

Underneath the bonnet sits a 6.75-litre V12 engine with an additional 29bhp over the regular Ghost – rising to 592bhp in total – while torque rises from 50Nm to a total of 900Nm. The braking bite point has been raised and the pedal travel decreased to give a somewhat sharper brake feel, too.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge is available to order and specify now, with prices likely to exceed the £300,000 basic price of the regular car.

