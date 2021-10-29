Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Mercedes-AMG SL arrives with V8 power and space for four

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 9.25am
The SL will be initially available with a choice of two V8 engines
The SL will be initially available with a choice of two V8 engines

Mercedes-AMG has released its latest SL, bringing a bold new look and a variety of technological advancements to the drop-top.

Jointly developed between Mercedes and AMG, the SL sits on a new aluminium platform, which aims to be more rigid than the one fitted to the previous-generation car.

Fitted with AMG’s Panamericana grille, the SL’s look is a far cry from that of its predecessor. The front end is particularly sharp, with LED headlights similar to those fitted to the current CLS and CLA. It also ditches the folding hard top roof fitted to the previous SL in favour of a triple-layer fabric version. Mercedes says it saves 21kg compared with the metal one and takes just 15 seconds to fold away at speeds of up to 37mph.

Mercedes SL
The new SL uses a folding fabric roof

Two engines will be available on the SL from launch and both of them are 4.0-litre V8s. The first, sitting in the SL55 4Matic+, brings 469bhp and 700Nm of torque and is linked to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and AMG’s four-wheel-drive system. Mercedes claims a 0-60mph time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 183mph.

Then, there’s the version fitted to the range-topping SL63, which packs 577bhp and 800Nm of torque and results in a 0-60mph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 196mph.

The new SL gets rear-wheel-steering for the first time too, helping to give more agile handling at lower speeds but stable and accurate responses at greater ones.

The cabin adopts the huge 11.9-inch screen fitted in the latest S-Class and C-Class models, running Mercedes’ MBUX system. This is then combined with a 12.3-inch driver display which can be configured to show different readouts.

Full specifications and pricing for the SL have yet to be announced, though it’s estimated that the car will go on sale in the UK early next year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]