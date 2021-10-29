Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ducati reveals the new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 10.55am
(Ducati)
(Ducati)

Ducati has revealed the new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, which it is calling the sportiest version of the model yet.

The Multistrada is designed to offer a compromise between touring and performance, with this new Pikes Peak model aimed at those who want to lean towards sportiness without going for a full sports bike.

Updates that differentiate this from the rest of the range include a 17-inch front wheel and single-sided swingarm. To further hint at its sporting prowess, the Pikes Peak model gets a Moto GP-inspired racing livery.

The chassis itself has also evolved, while that new wheel uses forged aluminium rims that are 2.7kg lighter than those fitted to the V4 S, and they’re wrapped in new sports tyres. The suspension has also been upgraded to Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 units, which can automatically adjust their settings based on the rider’s behaviour on the bike.

The braking system has been derived directly from the Panigale V4, with Brembo calipers and larger discs.

Riding geometry has been completely refreshed, with the pegs moved back to increase the maximum lean angle, while the handlebar is lower, narrower and curved, which Ducati says improves the sporty feeling.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak
(Ducati)

Power comes from the 1,160cc V4 Granturismo engine making 168bhp and 125Nm of torque. A new Race Riding Mode is a first for the Multistrada range, which raises the rev limiter, while downshifts can be more aggressive.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak will go on sale in the UK in December.

