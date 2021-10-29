Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
This is the bZ4X, Toyota’s first purpose-built electric vehicle

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 11.43am
(Toyota)
(Toyota)

Toyota has revealed the bZ4X, the firm’s first purpose-built electric vehicle and the opening model in its new Beyond Zero sub-brand.

It’s the first in a series of ‘bZ’ models built on a new, dedicated electric vehicle platform co-developed with Subaru.

The bZ4X is an SUV with bold styling that previews the design language of further models in the range. The front end has a new ‘hammerhead’ signature that incorporates slim headlights and ‘an emphasis on the front corners that communicates the car’s strong stance’.

Toyota bZ4X
(Toyota)

It has chunky wheel arch mouldings that give it a more robust look, while at the rear, there’s a sleek, sloping roofline and full-width light bar.

Inside, the design is said to be inspired by the Swedish word ‘lagom’, which means ‘just right’. The cabin aims to give off the ambience of the living room with soft, woven trim textures.

There’s a slim and low instrument panel to create a more spacious feel, while the instrument display is set above the steering wheel to keep it closer to the driver’s eyeline.

Toyota reckons the bZ4X has class-leading legroom, while the boot is spacious at 452 litres.

Toyota bZ4X
(Toyota)

The line-up starts with a front-wheel drive model that’s powered by a motor that makes 201bhp and 265Nm, providing a 0-60mph time of 8.4 seconds and top speed of 100mph. An all-wheel drive version makes 215bhp and 336Nm of torque, sprinting from 0-60mph in 7.7 seconds.

When it comes to range, the bZ4X has a 71.4kWh battery that is expected to provide a range in excess of 280 miles. It can be charged at speeds of up to 150kW, providing an 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

Pricing and specification will be confirmed closer to the on-sale date, which is expected to be in summer 2022.

