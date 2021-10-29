Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

10 used cars that cost more than a new version

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 1.41pm
(Dacia)
(Dacia)

If you’re in the market for a new car right now, you might have noticed that you’ll have to wait a long time for your vehicle to arrive.

That’s because the semiconductor chip crisis is continuing to affect the industry, meaning car manufacturers can’t build cars quickly enough to meet demand.

What’s bad for the new car market has been great for used cars, as buyers are turning to second-hand models that are available instantly instead of waiting.

Porsche 718 Spyder
(Porsche)

The result is that used car prices are booming, with some vehicles now costing more than their new equivalents.

In an exclusive interview with CarDealerMagazine.co.uk, car pricing experts Cap HPI have revealed the models that cost more than new.

Derren Martin, head of valuations at Cap HPI, told CarDealerMagazine.co.uk: “When you can’t get a new car, or you’ve got to wait six months for it, obviously the used one becomes a lot more attractive and the new price becomes almost irrelevant.

“You can’t get it so that price is almost not even a benchmark for the time being.

Porsche 718 Spyder
(Porsche)

“We are hearing that consumers are starting to baulk at it a little bit and saying ‘well I’ll wait’, but we’ve got that ‘I want it now’ attitude with everything in life now and the used cars have become so popular because of that.”

Based on vehicles being one year old with 10,000 miles, the Dacia Sandero has seen the biggest percentage increase of 119 per cent. The average new price is £9,772 but the average used price is now £11,673, an increase of £1,901.

In second is the Porsche 718 Spyder, increasing 115 per cent to £86,250, followed by the Porsche Macan, up 114.4 per cent to £64,125. The top five is completed by the Porsche Cayman GT4 at 114 per cent and the Tesla Model X at 109 per cent.

The rest of the top 10 comes from the Toyota GT86 (108.4 per cent), Ford Mustang (108.1 per cent), Lamborghini Urus (107.7 per cent), Range Rover Evoque (107.6 per cent) and Ford Mustang Convertible (107.1 per cent).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier