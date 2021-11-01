Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Revised MG ZS EV hits the road from £28,495

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 9.39am
The new ZS features a redesigned front end
The new ZS features a redesigned front end

MG has announced pricing and specifications for its revised ZS EV.

Priced from £28,495 – inclusive of the government’s plug-in car grant – the ZS EV has been kitted out with a larger, 72kWh battery, bringing a range of up to 273 miles between charges. MG claims that the ZS EV’s 76kW rapid charging capability means that a full charge could take just 42 minutes when hooked up to a rapid charger or 10 and a half hours via a standard 7kW home wallbox.

The exterior of the ZS EV has been revised too, with a stamped-effect grille fitted to help improve aerodynamics, while a side-opening charge port has been added too. There are new LED headlights as well, alongside a redesigned rear bumper and new wheel designs.

MG ZS EV
A large infotainment screen features in the cabin

Inside, the ZS EV boasts a new infotainment system. Accessed via a 10.1-inch touchscreen, the system has been given new graphics and ‘improved functionality’, according to MG. A new digital instrument cluster has also been added alongside wireless phone charging.

The ZS will also benefit from the ability to accept over the air software updates, enabling owners to keep their cars up to date without having to visit a dealership

Entry-level SE cars feature automatic air conditioning as standard as well as bi-function LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree parking camera.

The Trophy model – priced at £30,995 after the plug-in car grant – incorporates a panoramic roof and leather-style seats, as well as roof rails, electric driver’s seat adjustment and rain-sensing wipers.

Finally, there’s the Trophy Connect. Priced at £31,495, this incorporates iSMART, a package that brings live services such as weather, traffic and Amazon Prime.

