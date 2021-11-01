Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

Nearly 1,000 EV chargers installed at supermarkets since early 2020

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 11.47am
EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY JULY 28 File photo dated 5/3/2021 of an electric car being charged. Electric car owners should be incentivised to recharge batteries “little but often” to avoid blackouts, according to MPs. A report by the Commons Transport Select Committee called for pricing to be used to change drivers’ charging habits to ensure the growing demand for electricity can be met. Issue date: Wednesday July 28, 2021.

Nearly 1,000 new electric vehicle charging points have been added to supermarket car parks in the last 21 months, according to new data.

It means that there are now 2,059 chargers located at supermarket sites, up 85 per cent from 1,112 in January 2020. As a result, nearly eight per cent of the UK’s 26,000 publicly-accessible chargers are now located at supermarkets, an increase on the 6.5 per cent recorded in early 2020.

The total number of stores offering EV charging has also more than doubled from 607 in early 2020 to 1,300 in 2021.

The data, revealed by EV charger site Zap-Map and the RAC, also shows that Tesco has added more EV chargers than any other supermarket, installing 641 devices, resulting in 922 chargers across its 4,008 stores. That’s 676 more than its next EV charging rival Asda, which has 246 chargers.

Sarah Winward-Kotecha, RAC director of EVs, said: “While the majority of drivers going electric will be fortunate enough to be able to charge easily on their driveways at home, for the remainder it won’t be so easy so having access to free, or affordable, charging facilities at supermarkets is very important, and could even help accelerate EV take-up in the first place.

“Rapid charge points, in particular, make it possible to run an EV easily without access to a home charger as drivers can get their cars topped up in the time it takes them to do their weekly shop. We call on all the supermarket chains to let their customers know what to expect when it comes to EV charging provision and recognise the vital role they play in encouraging many more drivers to opt for electric cars next time they change their vehicles.”

Morrisons, meanwhile, installed chargers at 112 of its stores over the last 21 months, giving it a total of 201 sites with charging capabilities. Its next nearest rival – Lidl – has chargers at a quarter of its stores following the installation of EV charging points at 141 locations, giving it 203 sites in total. Morrisons came out on top when it comes to rapid devices, however, with these high-speed devices installed at 40 per cent of locations.

Melanie Shufflebotham, co-founder of Zap-Map, said: “Over the past 12 months there has been more than 130,000 new drivers of 100 per cent electric cars on UK roads and usage of public charging has surged since the lockdown has eased. To support the increased demand, more charge points will be needed in the future, so it is encouraging to see the progress made by the supermarkets.

“These facilities will be good both for ‘top-up’ charging and as a replacement for home charging. As we move towards 2030, it will be important for supermarkets not only to accelerate this roll-out but also to ensure that the consumer experience is as good as possible by providing ‘open-access’ and simple payment options.”

